B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 6,166 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TransUnion by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TransUnion Trading Down 0.3 %
TransUnion stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $125.35.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
TransUnion Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.