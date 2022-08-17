B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 6,166 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TransUnion by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransUnion Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

TransUnion stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

