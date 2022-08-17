B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes $1.38 Million Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.10% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 345,137 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 109,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,031,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 49,999 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

HCAT opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,063 shares of company stock worth $73,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

