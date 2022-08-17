B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes $1.38 Million Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.10% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 345,137 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 109,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,031,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 49,999 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.
Health Catalyst Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,063 shares of company stock worth $73,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.