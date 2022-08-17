B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.06% of Ingevity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NGVT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

