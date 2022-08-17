Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.81% of Badger Meter worth $23,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 22.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 27.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMI stock opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

