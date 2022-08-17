Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 16,814 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.31. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

