Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,809 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,243 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 2,566,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,229,000 after acquiring an additional 715,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after acquiring an additional 621,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after acquiring an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.