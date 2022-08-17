Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,110 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,692,000 after purchasing an additional 265,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,592,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

HPE opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

