Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 20,738 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $489,324.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.