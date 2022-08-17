Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 179,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 531,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.36.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,408 shares of company stock worth $40,110,029 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.