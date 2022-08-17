Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,856 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,913 shares of company stock worth $45,944,459. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMS opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

