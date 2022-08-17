Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,336 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $217.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.37.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.