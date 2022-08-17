Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,348,000 after acquiring an additional 148,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Paper by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 235,251 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

