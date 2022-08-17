Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $350.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.79 and its 200 day moving average is $258.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $31,420.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $31,420.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,479 shares of company stock valued at $25,385,011. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

