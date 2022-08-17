Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,373 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

