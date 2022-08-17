Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $16,784,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 56,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

JPM opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.