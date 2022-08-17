BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00.

BMRN stock opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

