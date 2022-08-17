Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,446 shares of company stock worth $977,690 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

