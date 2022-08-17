Boston Partners Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $476.45 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.