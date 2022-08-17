Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Marten Transport were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

