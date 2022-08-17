Boston Partners Takes $542,000 Position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after buying an additional 62,613 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sovos Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.