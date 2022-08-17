Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Brixmor Property Group worth $26,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after acquiring an additional 896,908 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,554,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,505,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

