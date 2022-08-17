Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Penumbra by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Penumbra Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $293.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -326.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451 shares of company stock valued at $57,968. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

