Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BECN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.