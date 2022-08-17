Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $252,000 in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,002,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 663,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $15,262,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $7,520,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 574,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLWS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $648.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.59.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

