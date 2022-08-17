Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKIGet Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BKI opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

Black Knight Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.