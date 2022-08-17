Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.0 %

Black Knight Profile

NYSE:BKI opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.