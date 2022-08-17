Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Bunge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after buying an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,970,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

