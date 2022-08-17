Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Shares of CSL opened at $315.59 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.14 and a 200-day moving average of $250.42.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

