Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,611 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.15% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.