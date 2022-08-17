ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Colleen Jansen Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,202,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $30,367.64.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

