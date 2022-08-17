Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock Position Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,440,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,312 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.95% of Coeur Mining worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 153,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 607,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,391,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.