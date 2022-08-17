Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 3.6 %

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

