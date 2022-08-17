Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90,703 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,572,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,526,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Insider Activity

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,784 shares of company stock worth $7,350,633 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.