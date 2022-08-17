Commerce Bank Sells 895 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,549,000 after buying an additional 719,792 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after purchasing an additional 724,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku Stock Performance

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $374.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

