Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,453,000 after acquiring an additional 720,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,123,000 after acquiring an additional 430,896 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,551,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $14,095,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,161,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.