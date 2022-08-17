DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $27,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.94.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

