Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,441 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.56% of Eagle Materials worth $28,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $142,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.09.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EXP opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

