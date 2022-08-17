Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85,870 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.43% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 212.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 255,870 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 43.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EVN opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

