Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $528,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Semtech by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMTC opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

