Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 128.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,602 shares of company stock worth $1,707,506 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.86. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $192.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

