Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of PAAS opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -154.84%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

