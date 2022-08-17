Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 683 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $98,218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 174,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 922.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 85,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

