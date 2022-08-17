Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $90,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

