Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579,176 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,909,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after buying an additional 2,287,366 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.5% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,313,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,547,000 after buying an additional 1,369,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,670,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,784,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,644 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

