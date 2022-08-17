Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 696,392 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.18% of Ellington Financial worth $22,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -782.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

