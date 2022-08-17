Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $610,000 Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Rollins were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 329,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $12,147,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,206,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,075,576,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 329,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $12,147,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,206,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,075,576,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,099,496 shares of company stock worth $78,242,506. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

