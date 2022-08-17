Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the airline’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

