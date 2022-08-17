Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 190.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $550,364. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $104.05.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

