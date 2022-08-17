Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $606,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

