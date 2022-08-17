EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CFO Olga Shevorenkova Sells 18,700 Shares of Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
EVgo Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EVGO stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
