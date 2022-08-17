Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,571 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 31,664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.07. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

